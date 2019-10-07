An early morning collision in Caledon late last week resulted in several charges for the passenger of the vehicle.

Caledon OPP said the crash happened overnight on Friday in the area of King Street and Creditview Road, and when officers arrived, the passenger was gone.

Officers searched for the female passenger who they say had run from the collision. They located her unharmed.

Police conducted a further investigation and said they found two replica guns, several automobile master keys, and various break-in tools.

The 30-year-old woman is charged with 18 offences.

Police are continuing to investigate.