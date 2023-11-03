Crash on busy bridge in Barrie, Ont. brings traffic to a crawl on Highway 400

BARRIE
Barrie

    A collision on the Anne Street bridge in Barrie has delayed traffic on Highway 400.

    Police have released little information about the collision on the bridge, but Barrie’s Fire Services has indicated the call was received shortly after 7 a.m.

    Fire crews report there were no injuries.

    However, Highway 400 was backed up in both directions during rush hour.

