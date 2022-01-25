Crash near Sutton sends two to hospital, one with critical injures

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a pickup truck and SUV east of Sutton Tuesday.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle told CTV News the collision happened around noon on Black River Road and Bay Vista Lane.

Emergency crews had to extricate two people who were trapped in the SUV.

Police say the SUV's passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics also took the truck driver to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police closed east and westbound lanes of Black River Road between Virginia Boulevard east of Lee Farm Lane in Georgina for the investigation.

It's not clear if the weather and road conditions at the time played a factor in the collision.

There is no word on any charges.