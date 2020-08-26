Advertisement
Crash kills motorcyclist in Arran-Elderslie
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 1:01PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 26, 2020 1:02PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A motorcycle crash in Arran-Elderslie has claimed the life of a Saugeen Shores resident.
Emergency crews were called to Concession 10 on Tuesday morning for reports that a motorcycle lost control and was in a ditch.
The 62-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Provincial police have not released any further details.