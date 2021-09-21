Crash involving OPP cruiser sends three to hospital in New Tecumseth

Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and another vehicle in New Tecumseth.

Police say three people, including one officer, were taken to the hospital "as a precaution."

According to OPP, "the cruiser was struck at the intersection."

Officers closed the area of Sideroad 15 and 7th Line on Tuesday. The reopening time is unknown.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

More to come.