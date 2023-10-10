Barrie

    • Crash investigation underway in South Simcoe with police asking for the public's help

    South Simcoe Police cruiser at night. File image. (CTV News/Kraig Krause) South Simcoe Police cruiser at night. File image. (CTV News/Kraig Krause)

    Police are investigating after two people were injured in a collision with a hydro pole, a fire hydrant and parked cars in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    South Simcoe police are appealing to the public for help with the investigation into the crash that happened Monday around 11:30 p.m. on Holland Street West.

    According to police, two injured occupants were outside of the blue BMW at the crash scene near Church Street when officers arrived.

    An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from Newmarket, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Holland Street was closed in both directions for over four hours while crews repaired the power lines, the damaged pole and the fire hydrant.

    The area has since reopened.

    Police say no charges have been laid as the investigation continues into what caused the collision.

    Anyone who witnessed the car, driver or the collision or has dash cam footage that could help in the investigation is encouraged to contact the investigating officer at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1441 or via email.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News