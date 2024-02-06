BARRIE
Barrie

    • Crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury sends three to hospital

    An early morning crash on Sideroad 5 in Bradford West Gwillimbury has closed the road for an extrication.

    Two vehicles were involved in the crash, leading to one of the vehicles ending up on its side.

    One person was flown by ORNGE to Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries.

    Two people were taken to Alliston Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, said Steve Hall at Bradford West Gwillimbury fire services.

    In the interim, Sideroad 5 between Lines 10 and 11 is closed, as is Line 11 west of Highway 27.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

