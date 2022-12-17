Crash in Bracebridge sends snowmobiler to hospital in critical condition

A snowmobiler has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition after a crash with a parked vehicle on Saturday in Bracebridge.

Police say the crash happened around noon on Beattie Lane. Upon arrival, officers determined the snowmobiler, a 51-year-old Richmond Hill man, had crashed into a parked vehicle. Muskoka paramedics transported him in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.