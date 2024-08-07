BARRIE
Barrie

    • Crash halts traffic on Highway 400

    An OPP cruiser in this undated file image. An OPP cruiser in this undated file image.
    Highway 400 crash in King Township

    A two-car collision at the Lloydtown Aurora and King exits interrupted traffic on the southbound Highway 400.

    The two cars crashed in the fast lane at about 7:30 a.m., said OPP Sgt. Sami Nasar.

    "It happened in Lane 1, so we closed that and the HOV lane," he said.

    The occupants suffered minor injuries, he said.

    The highway reopened at 8:17 a.m.

