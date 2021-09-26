Cranberry’s bring offseason economic boost to Bala
The summer has officially come to an end, and for many small Muskoka communities, that historically meant the start of the offseason.
Since the pandemic began, many people have been forced to work from home, and because of this, they have moved to Muskoka full time.
The expanded population has given a needed boost to many area businesses, which has allowed them to stay open year-round.
"The people we bought it from closed all winter, but we're going to change that, and we're going to stay open for the season, so it's going to be a new challenge for us," said James Mee, the owner of Ice Dreams Soda Shop in Bala.
Mee and his family-run business was solely an ice cream and candy shop. Still, recently they purchased a local fudge company and are transforming the Coca-Cola-themed shop into a restaurant.
Although it's not just the full-time cottagers providing economic stability during the offseason.
Next month the Bala Cranberry Festival returns after being cancelled in 2020– bringing a fresh flock of tourists to the area.
"It brings a ton of people up," said Randy Brown, the owner of Cottage Cravings.
Brown said that cranberry enthusiasts and curious tourists begin to make their way to town this weekend, and the crowds will remain throughout the month.
The festival is scheduled to take place from October 18th to the 20th.
"Harvest is always when the magic happens," Wendy Hogarth, the owner of Muskoka Lakes farm and winery."
Hogarth and her husband own a cranberry farm just outside of downtown Bala and offer tours of the harvest process throughout the year, which has added another economic driver to a community that was once reliant on one season.
"We are grateful first of all for what we're able to do but also that it has a positive impact on the community around us," said Hogarth.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections
The centre-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany's national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Union bloc in a closely fought race.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
Chinese government initiated dialogue to release two Michaels: Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says the Chinese government initiated the dialogue to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, noting that the U.S. did not make the freedom of the two Canadians a condition of the deferred prosecution agreement reached with Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 Tony Awards
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on a Sunday night when Broadway looked back to honour shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again.
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer
The Rolling Stones launched their pandemic-delayed "No Filter" tour Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis without their drummer of nearly six decades.
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message
The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.
Outcome uncertain as Japan's ruling party heads to vote on next PM
Japan's ruling party votes on Wednesday for the country's next prime minister in an election that has turned into the most unpredictable race since Shinzo Abe made a surprise comeback almost a decade ago, defeating a popular rival in a runoff.
3D-printed vaccine patch can offer painless, more effective immunization: study
A team of scientists have developed a 3D-printed vaccine patch as a painless way to immunize without the use of a needle while offering a better immune response, according to the study.
Atlantic
-
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
-
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
-
Mixed messaging as Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 in October
Nova Scotia is scheduled to move into Phase 5 of its recovery plan on October 4 if all goes according to plan.
Montreal
-
Tampa Bay Rays announce sign of Montreal future coming in the MLB playoffs
Baseball fans in Montreal will want to look on a right field wall of Tropicana Field during the MLB playoffs when the Tampa Bay Rays play, as a new sign will feature future plans the team has to split regular season games.
-
Man found dead after shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough
A man was found dead with bullet wounds Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, September 26, 2021
The CTV Montreal News at 6 p.m. has been pre-empted due to NFL football. Watch the broadcast above.
Ottawa
-
School-aged kids make up largest portion of active COVID case in Ottawa
Approximately 35 per cent of the 474 active cases in Ottawa right now are in those under 19-years-old.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board has highest staff COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ottawa
The high vaccination rate comes as the Ottawa Catholic School Board prepares to approve a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all staff, visitors and volunteers on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases in Ottawa up on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 79 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
Windsor
-
Windsor Spitfires host first fan-attended home game in 19 months
The OHL's Windsor Spitfires returned to the ice Sunday at the WFCU Centre, but this time, in front of a home crowd for the first time since the pandemic began in March, 2020.
-
Support for change in location of Streetcar 351
Unifor’s Windsor Regional Environment Council (WREC) is praising the city for changing its proposed location for Windsor’s oldest street car.
-
Flood warning issued by LTCVA
A flood warning has been issued by the Lower Thames Conservation Authority.
London
-
Homecoming parties ramp up Saturday night
It was a slower start than what is typically seen during Western’s Homecoming weekend, but once the weather and police presence cleared, that seemed to change
-
Teenager in critical condition following alleged assault
A young man is in critical condition in hospital following an assault, according to police.
-
Flood warning issued by LTCVA
A flood warning has been issued by the Lower Thames Conservation Authority.
Northern Ontario
-
Volunteers gather to build the Batchewana First Nation teaching lodge
A special structure is going up behind the Anishinabek Discovery Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. A group of volunteers gathered over the weekend to build a teaching lodge, which will serve as a centre for traditional learning.
-
'Honoring Our Children Journey' makes stop in Sudbury
Four females from a Saskatchewan First Nation passed through Sudbury on Sunday as they bike to Ottawa for their 'Honoring Our Children Journey.'
-
'Run around, get dirty and get really tired': Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart
Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart, Ont. is all about being out on the farm.
Winnipeg
-
Pandemic-strapped downtown restaurants celebrate return of Jets hockey
Puck drop for the start of the Winnipeg Jets preseason at the Canada Life Centre isn't just exciting news for hockey fans but for restaurants in the downtown area too.
-
One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning
A man is dead after being shot in the North End early Sunday morning.
-
Disc golf tournament doubles in size after pandemic popularity
Winnipeg's best frisbee players, along with a host of newbies, filled Kilcona Park Sunday morning to take part in an annual disc golf tournament.
Calgary
-
Preseason games begin in Calgary as doctors, health experts continue to warn of capacity impacts
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will kick off their preseason campaigns Sunday, but it's action outside of the lines that many Albertan eyes are focused on.
-
Grizzly bear attack sends man to hospital
A man is in hospital after encountering a grizzly bear and her two cubs while hiking in Kananaskis country Sunday.
-
Grace Church forming relationships with Indigenous people after being targeted with red paint this summer
The staff at Grace Church Calgary held a steps toward truth, healing and reconciliation event on Sunday afternoon, lamenting about the nation’s history surrounding residential schools.
Edmonton
-
Kenney tells radio host that lockdown would punish people already vaccinated
Premier Jason Kenney rejected calls for a “hard lockdown” during an appearance on a radio program Sunday, the same day that his province's former top doctor signed a letter calling for immediate “fire break” measures to deal with surging cases of COVID-19.
-
'Reduce community transmission': Alberta's former top doctor calls for more action on COVID-19
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health and a critical care physician penned a letter Sunday urging action from the province to slow community spread of COVID-19.
-
Alberta harvest ahead of schedule, lower yields due to record heat
After a summer of record-breaking heat, most Alberta farmers have harvested their crops ahead of schedule while yields for some crops are significantly below normal levels.
Vancouver
-
2 University of British Columbia students hit and killed by vehicle while walking on campus: RCMP
Police and emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a serious crash at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.
-
Vancouver police introduce 'visor cards' to facilitate communication with deaf residents
A new Vancouver Police Department initiative aims to improve communication between police and people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
-
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.