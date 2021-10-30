'Cram a Cruiser' event in Collingwood brings in donations for local food bank

The Collingwood Loblaw held a 'Cram a Cruiser' event, aiming to fill this fire truck with donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) The Collingwood Loblaw held a 'Cram a Cruiser' event, aiming to fill this fire truck with donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

