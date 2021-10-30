'Cram a Cruiser' event in Collingwood brings in donations for local food bank

BARRIE, ONT. -

With demand for food bank support significantly up compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with a Collingwood grocery store wanted to do what they could to help.

The Collingwood Loblaw, located on Hurontario Street, is holding its first food drive since the pandemic began on Saturday. The 'Cram a Cruiser' food drive aims to fill a firetruck with as many donations for the local Salvation Army Food Bank as possible.

"With COVID, obviously a lot of people are going through really difficult times, and so we wanted to find a way to help the community out and do what we can to put meals on the table for other people," says Damica Heise, the asset protection representative for Loblaw Collingwood.

The event began at 10 a.m. and finished at 2 p.m. Members of the local OPP detachment, and the Collingwood Fire Department were on hand throughout the day to help.

Heise says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"The response today has been absolutely incredible," says Heise. "We had no idea that so many people would come out and donate. We've had bags and bags of items, and we're just so, so happy with our community."

Earlier this week, a new report by Food Banks Canada highlighted a significant increase in demand, saying visits have risen by more than 20 per cent compared to 2019. It's the highest rise in use for food banks in Canada since the 2008 recession.

For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army click here.