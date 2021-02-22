BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP arrested six people as part of an ongoing investigation into drug-related activity in North Simcoe.

Police say they seized crack cocaine and fentanyl after stopping a suspect vehicle on Fairgrounds Road in Clearview Township.

Police charged the six occupants with drug-trafficking-related offences.

Three Penetanguishene residents and a 30-year-old man of no fixed address were charged and released with a future court date.

A Tay Township resident and a 36-year-old man of no fixed address were remanded into custody with a future bail hearing.

Police said they also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, a knife, cash and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.