BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police made a major drug bust in Penetanguishene overnight on Friday.

A traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Edward streets resulted in police allegedly seizing $10,000 worth of crack cocaine and $3,500 worth of Fentanyl.

A 29-year-old Richmond Hill man is charged with multiple drug-trafficking-related offences.

The accused remains in custody, awaiting a future court date.