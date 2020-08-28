Advertisement
Crack cocaine and Fentanyl seized in Penetanguishene, OPP says
Police claim they seized crack cocaine and Fentanyl during a traffic stop in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Fri., Aug. 28, 2020. (Orillia OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police made a major drug bust in Penetanguishene overnight on Friday.
A traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Edward streets resulted in police allegedly seizing $10,000 worth of crack cocaine and $3,500 worth of Fentanyl.
A 29-year-old Richmond Hill man is charged with multiple drug-trafficking-related offences.
The accused remains in custody, awaiting a future court date.