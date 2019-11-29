BARRIE -- Hundreds of people welcomed the CP Holiday Train as it rolled into Midhurst on Friday.

The always popular freight train decked out in colourful lights, spreads Christmas cheer across the country, bringing with it live music.

This year it features CCMA award-winning country singer/songwriter Madeline Merlo and Toronto's own Scott Helman.

"It's great. Great Christmas spirit, and nice atmosphere, good music," says one person in the crowd.

The holiday train chugs its way into towns throughout Canada and the U.S. for the past 20 years to help food banks and their fight against hunger.

"We were surprised in the first year when we wondered how many people we'd get, but we got thousands of people and thousands of pounds of food too," said Elmvale District Food Bank volunteer, John Potts.

"We've been here 17 years," Barrie Food Bank executive director Peter Sundborg said. "Each year, we get food donations right here, but CP also makes a financial donation to us as well."

This year was no exception, with both local food banks receiving a cheque for $3,000. The money will help roughly 3,000 people who will use the service in December.

For the Barrie Food Bank, which also launched its annual Holiday Food Drive today, the train donation goes a long way.

"Not only are they giving to our local food bank, but they're also helping right across Canada to raise food and money and awareness about hunger right across our country," Sundborg said.

The holiday train will make tracks with free concerts along the route until it wraps up its travels on Dec. 17.