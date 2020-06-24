MIDLAND, ONT. -- COVID recovery kits are being handed out to Midland and Penetanguishene businesses to ease some of the costs associated with new safety protocols.

The Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe (EDCNS) created the free kits, which include sanitizer, face shields, masks, directional stickers, and more.

In Midland, glass manufacturing company, Schott Gemtron, is also doing its part by donating glass barriers for businesses to separate staff and customers where needed.

Elegant Gourmet in Penetanguishene is one business planning to put the kit to good use. "In this particular time, it's been very difficult for small businesses," said owner Glen Canning. "The number of expenses we've had, the disruptions to our business. A little thing like this means a lot to us."

Schott Gemtron hopes to make this part of its business model even after the pandemic.