'COVID may not necessarily be done with us:' RVH doctor concerned as mandates lift

While hospitalizations have decreased at Simcoe Muskoka's largest hospital, its critical care chief and medical director stresses that COVID-19 remains in the community.

Dr. Chris Martin says the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie is relatively low. Still, he's concerned residents may become lax.

"I've heard a saying, which of course is not mine, but 'We as a world are done with COVID, but COVID may not necessarily be done with us,' and I think that might be the case," he says.

"I am worried that people are so fed up with it and done - with numbers down and mandates lifted - but COVID is still out there," says Martin.

"I think that people are going to let their guards down, and hopefully, it peters off. But if we get another variant that's nasty, then it's going to be time to put your guard back up."

HEALTH-CARE WORKER BURNOUT

Martin says the impacts of COVID-19 have truly been felt by hospital staff, with burnout plaguing many on the frontlines.

But he says they've found a way to come together during such a trying time.

"Throughout this pandemic, I've been so impressed with the staff at RVH and in the ICU with their resilience and camaraderie and their ability to help each other."

Martin stresses that staff stepped up in a big way, consistently working long hours and days off to ensure their colleagues aren't short-staffed.

"Just that sense of team has carried us through a lot of this burnout and stress."

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province's science advisory table recently signalled a noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases based on recent wastewater transmission data, prompting the Barrie physician to closely monitor hospitalization numbers.

After consistently delaying or cancelling many surgeries over the last two years, Martin says hospitals will have to learn to treat COVID-19 patients and others simultaneously.

"We want to be in a situation where we have capacity to handle any cases that come in, while still maintaining our surgical volumes and ramping back up."

"We can't be shutting down and ramping up, shutting down and ramping up. It's going to have to be both together," Martin concludes.