BARRIE -- Cannabis users looking to get marijuana at Barrie's only legal dispensary will have to wait a bit longer.

After days of long lines, people flocking to 'One Plant' showed up today to a closed sign on the door.

It read: "We have temporarily shut down due to current circumstances regarding Covid-19. Thank you for your understanding."

Early Friday evening, management at One Plant told CTV News the store was temporarily closed in an abundance of caution after a staff member told them that they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"This decision was taken by One Plant leadership as a precautionary measure due to the rapidly evolving novel Coronavirus (Covid-19)," wrote Manager Ryan Grenville.

Grenville went on to write that they later learned the information they received was not accurate.

"We have now learned that the initial information we received was false in that the subject had not actually been tested, but was instructed by a physician upon check-up that they ought to self-isolate at their residence, and further, that this subject does not require hospitalization."

Management decided to keep the store closed on Friday to sanitize the store thoroughly before opening again.

Management says the health and safety of their staff and guests is a priority, and they have taken measures to protect them. One Plant now limits the number of customers within each store at any time, is disabling customer touch screen terminals and has made hand sanitizers available around the store.

"The entire One Plant family is indebted to the heroic doctors, nurses, first responders, researchers and public servants who continue to give it their all to help the world in this uncertain time, and in turn One Plant will continue to do its part to ensure that the health and safety of all of our staff and guests are treated with the utmost importance," added Grenville.

Management says the store will re-open soon but did not say precisely when.