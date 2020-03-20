Covid concerns close 'One Plant', sign reads
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 1:01PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 20, 2020 1:07PM EDT
One Plant
BARRIE -- Cannabis users looking to get cannabis at Barrie’s only legal dispensary are out of luck.
After days of long lines, people flocking to ‘One Plant’ showed up today to a closed sign on the door.
It read: “We have temporarily shut down due to current circumstances regarding Covid-19. Thank you for your understanding.”
There is no word when the store will reopen.
CTV News has reached out for additional comments and clarification from ‘One Plant.’
In a voicemail, the other licensed distributor in Simcoe County, Sessions Cannabis, has reduced hours from 11:00-6:00 p.m.
