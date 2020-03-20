BARRIE -- Cannabis users looking to get cannabis at Barrie’s only legal dispensary are out of luck.

After days of long lines, people flocking to ‘One Plant’ showed up today to a closed sign on the door.

It read: “We have temporarily shut down due to current circumstances regarding Covid-19. Thank you for your understanding.”

There is no word when the store will reopen.

CTV News has reached out for additional comments and clarification from ‘One Plant.’

In a voicemail, the other licensed distributor in Simcoe County, Sessions Cannabis, has reduced hours from 11:00-6:00 p.m.