BARRIE -- The COVID-19 assessment centre in Barrie is making it quicker and easier for patients to be tested.

The centre on Huronia Road is open to patients with symptoms, no appointments necessary.

"It's a safe environment," says COVID Centre Medical Director Dr. Monica Wolnik. "They are in and out of here in about 20 minutes."

COVID assessment centres at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie and Collingwood require screening and appointments, and offer drive-thru testing.

Anyone working in long-term care homes is also being tested, along with the residents.

"If there is someone positive, we want to isolate them, trace contacts and prevent transmission to other fragile and frail seniors," explains Dr. Harry O'Halloran, Georgian Bay COVID Assessment Centre clinical director.

Public health recommends patients use the self-assessment tool before seeking testing.

For more information on an assessment centre near you, click here.