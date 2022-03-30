COVID-19 testing centre in Huntsville closing its doors

A COVID-19 assessment centre in Huntsville will be shutting down operations as of Wednesday.

The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre, located in the Huntsville Active Living Centre, will be closing after two years of testing and assessments.

According to the Algonquin Family Health Team, testing has reduced significantly.

"The physicians are looking forward to re-focussing medical care efforts to community primary care and other important roles in Huntsville," a press release states.

Those looking for a COVID-19 assessment can do so by contacting their family doctor or the Huntsville Shoppers Drug Mart.

Additionally, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare in Bracebridge will still operate its COVID-19 assessment centre.