COVID-19 testing centre in Huntsville closing its doors
A COVID-19 assessment centre in Huntsville will be shutting down operations as of Wednesday.
The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre, located in the Huntsville Active Living Centre, will be closing after two years of testing and assessments.
According to the Algonquin Family Health Team, testing has reduced significantly.
"The physicians are looking forward to re-focussing medical care efforts to community primary care and other important roles in Huntsville," a press release states.
Those looking for a COVID-19 assessment can do so by contacting their family doctor or the Huntsville Shoppers Drug Mart.
Additionally, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare in Bracebridge will still operate its COVID-19 assessment centre.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Putin's actions so far cloud hopes for end to Ukraine war
There is skepticism around Russia's pledge to scale back military operations in Ukraine's capital based on Moscow's actions leading up to this point.
COVID-19 deaths jump by 40 per cent, but cases falling globally: WHO
The number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40 per cent last week, likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to a World Health Organization report released Wednesday.
Gas prices expected to dip in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Gas prices are expected to dip this week in some parts of the country, according to a Canadian gas price tracker.
How women led a prehistoric Scottish settlement to a period of prosperity
New research has shed new light on the impact that female-dominated migration had on a Scottish village thousands of years ago.
CTV News in Rome | Indigenous leader Phil Fontaine expects Pope to apologize 'on First Nations land'
Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he believes Pope Francis will apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Indigenous artifacts in Vatican collection 'need to come home,' advocates say
As Indigenous representatives hold scheduled meetings in Rome with Pope Francis, part of a series of discussions with the Catholic Church on reconciliation, many hope efforts will be made to finally bring artifacts held at the Vatican back to Canada.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous, religious leaders in the Maritimes call on the Vatican to return artifacts
Indigenous leaders were given access to see artifacts held in the Vatican Tuesday, but want to see the cultural items returned home.
-
N.B. health minister warns of sixth wave; province reports 13 more COVID-19-related deaths
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 50s, in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
Montreal
-
Witnesses to Metropolis shooting accuse police of misjudging security needs during Pauline Marois' election-night party
Four stage technicians who witnessed the deadly shooting at the Metropolis 10 years ago during then-Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois' victory speech testified at the beginning of a civil trial against police.
-
Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec
Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.
-
Five-Dollarama? Discount store to increase price range to $5 or less next fiscal year
Dollarama announced that it will be phasing in products with a fixed price point of $5 or less.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Messy mix of rain and freezing rain expected in the capital
a special weather statement is in effect for the capital for Wednesday.
-
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 778 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 778 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 165 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate rises.
-
Five-Dollarama? Discount store to increase price range to $5 or less next fiscal year
Dollarama announced that it will be phasing in products with a fixed price point of $5 or less.
-
Ontario has entered the sixth COVID-19 wave, doctors say
After more than two years fighting COVID-19, some medical experts in Ontario say the province has entered a sixth wave.
Kitchener
-
Threat of freezing rain for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be on the lookout for freezing rain Wednesday.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged after alleged stabbing incident
A London man has been charged following an alleged stabbing incident in south London Tuesday.
-
Ontario government set to introduce bill today meant to increase housing supply
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation today aimed at increasing the province's housing supply.
-
Southern Ontario poultry farmers on high alert over bird flu cases
Poultry farmers in Waterloo Region and across southern Ontario are on alert, after two cases of H5N1 avian influenza were detected this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled
The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.
-
Gas prices expected to dip in parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Gas prices are expected to dip this week in some parts of the country, according to a Canadian gas price tracker.
-
Ontario government set to introduce bill today meant to increase housing supply
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation today aimed at increasing the province's housing supply.
Windsor
-
Working smoke alarms help residents evacuate Essex house fire safely
Working smoke alarms are being credited for helping alert residents to evacuate a house fire in Essex.
-
Ontario government set to introduce bill today meant to increase housing supply
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation today aimed at increasing the province's housing supply.
-
Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex due to possible freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex due to the risk of freezing rain.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, section of Sarcee Trail closed
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.
-
Albertan energy watchers respond to aggressive federal climate plan
As oil prices climb and numerous markets boycott Russian oil, the Canadian government wants Canada's resource sector to slash emissions, while some energy analysts say serious action is already underway for an energy transition and this new plan moves too fast.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind takes a northern turn: Calgary looking at 1 to 3 cm of snow
It's Calgary's warmest day of the week, so naturally we'll see snow tonight.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mall
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
What Canada's average home price can buy in Saskatoon
Here are five examples of what a buyer can pick up for the average cost of a Canadian home.
-
Sask. Ukrainian dance group goes ahead with performance to show 'strength' of culture
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble has faced questions about hosting its annual amateur dance showcase at the end of April amidst all the death and heartache in their homeland.
Edmonton
-
CNN joins in debunking conspiracy theory of Edmonton fire jacket at Ukraine bombing
A conspiracy theory claiming that a bombing in Lviv, Ukraine was actually a fire in Edmonton has been further debunked in a CNN article.
-
'It's incredible': Paralyzed Broncos hockey player getting upgrade on spinal device
A former junior hockey player with life-altering injuries from a bus crash four years ago is getting a boost he's been anticipating for two years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm day, wet and windy night
We're in for another big snow melt today.
Vancouver
-
Plan for proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC with stop at Jericho Lands approved by Vancouver council
A new plan for the proposed SkyTrain extension to the University of British Columbia was approved by Vancouver city council Tuesday.
-
'Their stories are bogus': Mounties make arrests in suspected gold fraud operation
Two people were arrested and a stash of fake gold was seized following an investigation into a fraud operation, Richmond Mounties say.
-
First Nations need long-term funding for residential school investigations, chief says
The chief of a First Nation that's searching for unmarked graves at a former residential school in British Columbia says they're looking for long-term funding as they prepare for a visit today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.