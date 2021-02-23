BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 enforcement officers in York region have conducted another round of inspections.

Between Mon., Feb. 15 and Sun., Feb. 21, just over 1,400 inspections were conducted, resulting in 22 charges against residents and businesses who failed to comply with public health restrictions and measures.

Since March 2020, 41,311 inspections have been done in York, and 929 charges have been laid for various infractions.

The COVID-19 task force will continue inspections as York reopens under the red-control zone to ensure all safety protocols are being followed.