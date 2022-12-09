COVID-19 risk level surges upward in Simcoe Muskoka

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tests have confirmed an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the region. Dec. 9, 2022 (CTV NEWS) Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tests have confirmed an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the region. Dec. 9, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver