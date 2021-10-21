COVID-19 relief program extension welcome news for businesses

Barrie, Ont. -

The federal government threw a lifeline to struggling industries hit hard by the pandemic, including the tourism sector, with changes to COVID-19 benefit programs.

Janet O'Connell, executive director of Muskoka Tourism, said the industry would be the last to bounce back from the pandemic.

O'Connell said she is gratified to see an acknowledgement of the hardships the industry has been through and the important role it plays.

"Such an economic driver to the economy in Canada, specifically here in Muskoka," she noted.

The Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program supports hotels, tour operators and restaurants through updated wage and rent subsidies that have been extended until May 7, 2022.

But operators must show a 40 per cent drop in business, something critics worry will put this help out of reach.

"We're still digesting it all to figure out the details of the exact programs and how can people can apply and how it will affect them," O'Connell added.

In Barrie, The Queen's Hotel co-owner and general manager said they are optimistic after small print left them out of some previous aid programs.

"We have our accountant looking after all that stuff," said Chris Gerrard. "There'll be some stuff that we will qualify for now, we think. But I think a lot of it will be in the fine details."

Gerrard is more anxious for an announcement expected out of Queen's Park on Friday regarding capacity limits at various indoor businesses, including The Queen's.

"It's hard to make money if you don't have people in your building," he said.

He added that the details are most important. "Do you still need to wear a mask? Do you still need plexiglass dividers? Because we don't see those in the stands with the fans," he mentioned.

