BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit has declared outbreaks at two Barrie schools, Willow Landing Elementary School and Warnica Public School.

Willow Landing has two positive cases of COVID-19. No classrooms are closed as a result, and the school remains open.

There are three positive cases reported at Warnica, with one classroom closed. The school remains open.

These two elementary schools join Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, both in Angus, with COVID-19 outbreaks.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases in local schools, click here.