BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Raglan Village retirement home in Collingwood after one resident tested positive for the virus.

The facility's executive director said the resident is asymptomatic and no other residents or staff are infected.

Provincial COVID-19 protocols require an outbreak to be declared with a single case of the virus within a long-term care or retirement home.

There are currently five other seniors' homes across Simcoe County with COVID-19 outbreaks, including Waterford Retirement Community, Mill Creek Care Centre, Coleman Care Centre, all in Barrie, Kingsmere Retirement Living in Alliston, and Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is also listed with an outbreak, declared on Dec. 4. The outbreak has impacted both staff and patients. The hospital is attempting to contact trace for current patients and staff. The hospital reports 20 staff members and 14 patient cases of COVID-19.