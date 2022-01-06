COVID-19 outbreaks declared at hospitals in Orillia, Huntsville

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is dealing with two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 with a combined 14 positive cases.

The Soldiers' One medical unit is now listed in outbreak with 12 patient cases, as is the Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services Unit, where two patients have tested positive.

Officials say enhanced testing of both patients and staff is ongoing.

It's a similar situation at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, where there's an outbreak on the South Wing with four patient cases.

Visits to South Wing are suspended while the outbreak is active.