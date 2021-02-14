Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak in Transitional Care Unit at RVH declared over
Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 8:14PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 16, 2021 11:36AM EST
The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, January 8, 2021 (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The COVID-19 outbreak in the Transitional Care Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre has ended.
The health unit declared the outbreak within the unit at the Barrie hospital over on Sunday.
Meanwhile, two other outbreaks remain active in the Specialized Seniors Care and Cancer Palliative units.
