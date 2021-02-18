BARRIE, ONT. -- The COVID-19 outbreak in the Specialized Seniors Care unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has ended.

The outbreak claimed four patient lives and infected four others.

Meanwhile, the Cancer and Palliative unit outbreak remains active with two infected patients, one staff member and one death.

RVH says the seniors care unit is open to transfers and new admissions once again, but visitors are restricted in all units while the threat of the variant remains in the community.

The hospital's protocols include enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and patient communication.