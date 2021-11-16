COVID-19 outbreak impacts York Region U12 hockey games

Barrie, Ont. -

The East Gwillimbury Minor Hockey Association has paused games for the Eagles Under 12 hockey team after a COVID-19 outbreak.

It's unclear just how many people are infected. The health unit can declare an outbreak with two connected cases.

The situation has the team awaiting further instruction from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association on how to proceed after the outbreak impacted at least three upcoming games in November, including the Tuesday night matchup in Innisfil against the Winterhawks.

Earlier this month, the association noted an issue with "some members not adhering to the protocols put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

At the time, it posted a letter from the town on its website about safety measures for members, including physical distancing, face mask protocols, active screening, and showing proof of vaccination for those entering the facility 12 and older.

"Some individuals are refusing to abide by the COVID-19-related health and safety requirements, such as proper use of mask-wearing," the town's letter sent on Oct. 29 stated.

At this time, the association has games resuming on Nov. 27 when the Eagles take on the Aurora Tigers.