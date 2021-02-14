BARRIE, ONT. -- An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Transitional Care and Specialized Seniors Care unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has been ended.

The Simcoe Musoka District Health Unit first called the outbreak on Jan. 9. Since then, 23 patients and 24 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak on RVH's Palliative Care Unit remains active. Fewer than five staff members and five patients have ben sickened since the outbreak was declared on Feb. 5.