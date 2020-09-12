Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Owen Sound retirement home
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:20PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:41PM EDT
Seasons Retirement Community in Owen Sound, Ont. is pictured on Thursday September 3, 2020 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Seasons Retirement Community in Owen Sound has been declared over.
According to the Grey Bruce Health Unit's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, the outbreak involved a single case; a resident in her 90s.
The health unit declared the outbreak on August 31. No other residents or staff members were said to have tested positive for the virus.
Grey Bruce's total COVID-19 case count sits at 129 with one active case.