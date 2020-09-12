BARRIE, ONT. -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Seasons Retirement Community in Owen Sound has been declared over.

According to the Grey Bruce Health Unit's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, the outbreak involved a single case; a resident in her 90s.

The health unit declared the outbreak on August 31. No other residents or staff members were said to have tested positive for the virus.

Grey Bruce's total COVID-19 case count sits at 129 with one active case.