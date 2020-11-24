BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie on Tuesday.

The school confirmed seven infections, including four students.

The positive cases resulted in 62 so-called 'high-risk contacts' who are isolating under the health unit's advisement.

COVID-19 School Case Tracker

The Catholic school board currently has six other schools listed with COVID-19 cases, including Our Lady of Grace, which was in outbreak. The health unit has since cleared the school.