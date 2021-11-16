COVID-19 outbreak declared at Barrie shelters

BARRIE, ONT. -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at shelters in Barrie.

The Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission, Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka and The Busby Centre emergency shelters are currently under COVID-19 outbreak, according to a joint statement late Monday night.

Since November 2, the organizations have been providing shelter to about 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the three shelters.

The statement says they are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the RVH Infection Prevention and Control Team.

The Barrie-area shelters have partnered with neighbouring Orillia, Collingwood, York Region and Toronto shelters to provide temporary shelters for those who test negative until the outbreak is deemed over.

The statement says that the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka are both accepting intakes of unsheltered people who test positive for COVID-19.

The Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission shelter wrote it is not accepting new intakes until officially cleared from the outbreak.