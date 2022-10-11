COVID-19 outbreak confirmed on Collingwood hospital's surgical unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital’s (CGMH) surgical unit.

Multiple COVID-19 patients have been identified.

However, impacted patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented.

Visitor restrictions are in place for the surgical unit, except for palliative end-of-life patients and essential caregivers. The department manager or hospital coordinator must approve those visits.

The hospital outbreak is monitored in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The surgical unit remains open to patient admissions, divided into COVID-19 and COVID-19-negative zones.