BARRIE, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health has claimed three lives and infected 10 patients and eight staff members.

The Penetanguishene hospital reports three of its Horizon Program for Geriatric Psychiatry patients died amid the outbreak.

On Monday, spokesperson for Waypoint, Kristi Lalonde, stated that, "Managing the outbreak on the Horizon Program is our top priority right now, and we have all the necessary precautions in place."

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit declared the outbreak in the Horizon unit on Jan. 22.

This isn't the first outbreak at the hospital. On Jan. 9, the health unit declared an outbreak in its Awenda A and B units on Jan. 9. It has since ended.

"Our team continues to work closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to manage the current outbreak with enhanced infection prevention and control measures," Lalonde added.

Simcoe Muskoka currently has 13 institutional outbreaks, including the one at Waypoint.