BEETON, ONT. -- The County of Simcoe, which runs Simcoe Manor, confirmed there are 68 cases of COVID-19 at the long-term care home in Beeton since the outbreak was declared Oct. 2.

The county said 40 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday night. According to the county, six residents died after becoming infected.

The province mandated Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to assume management control for 90 days following calls for help from the county and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The facility is home to 118 residents and employs more than 170 people.

An update on the status of the outbreak is expected later today.