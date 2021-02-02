The outbreak in the Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is over.

The unit has reopened to new admissions and transfers.

Meanwhile, there are active outbreaks in the hospital's Transitional Care Unit and Specialized Seniors Care unit.

According to hospital officials, 11 patients and nine staff have been affected by the outbreak in those two units. Additionally, three patients have died.

Officials say RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol, which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication with patients.