BARRIE -- St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie has five classrooms closed Wednesday morning because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit lists three other schools in Simcoe County with outbreaks, Willow Landing Elementary School, Warnica Public School, both in Barrie, and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

Warnica has three cases listed, and one classroom closed as a result, while Nottawasaga Pines has four cases and three classrooms closed.

Meanwhile, the health unit listed another positive case at Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie for a total of two, and two classes have been closed. Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil has one case reported and one classroom closed.

The health unit declares an outbreak at a school if two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases occur within a 14-day period where transmission happened with at least one case inside the school environment.

When a class is closed, those cohorts are required to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

The health unit determines who could be at risk and makes those contacts aware if they need to be tested.