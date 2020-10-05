OTTAWA, ONT. -- Canadians forced to miss work because of COVID-19 can start applying for financial support from the federal government starting Monday.

The new benefits have been highly anticipated as Canadians face increasing uncertainty due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases heading into the fall and winter.

The new caregiver benefit provides $500 per week for up to 26 weeks to households where one person has to miss more than half a week of work because they have to care for someone.

That includes situations in which a child or other dependent has either caught COVID-19 and can't go to school or daycare, or in which schools, daycares or day programs and facilities are closed because of the illness.

Canadians will also be able to start applying for a new sick-leave benefit that will pay up to $1,000 for those forced to stay home because they have become infected or have to isolate because of the illness.

A third program replacing the $500-per-week Canada Emergency Response Benefit that has formed the main support program for Canadians unable to work due to COVID-19 will become available next week.