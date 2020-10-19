BARRIE, ONT. -- A drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre is opening in Wasaga Beach.

The centre will open on Wednesday on Mosley Road in the parking lot behind the RecPlex Centre.

Up until now, the closest testing centre for Wasaga Beach residents was in Collingwood.

“The addition of a COVID-19 assessment centre in Wasaga Beach will enable improved access for COVID testing for residents of our region, and will allow us to be responsive to increased demand in the event of an outbreak or impact of the second wave,” said Marie LaRose, executive director, Georgian Bay Family Health Team.

The drive-thru clinic will open seven days a week and be available by appointment only.

For more information on how to book an appointment and a complete list of COVID-19 testing centres in the region, click here.