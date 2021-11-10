COVID-19 cases surge in Simcoe Muskoka, top doctor stresses lockdowns are a last resort

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 63 new infections Wednesday, numbers not seen since the third wave.

"We need to be careful. We need to take this in a measured way," said the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, regarding lifting further capacity limits.

With the rising case counts, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is stressing the need to remain vigilant to avoid possible tightened restrictions.

"I guess, at the end of the day, I would certainly hope we could avoid anything remotely like another shutdown. I am hopeful that the measured approach of continuing much of these control measures, as well as the high vaccination rate, will help us to avoid that kind of situation," the region's top doctor added.

The SMDHU reports that in recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 infections nearly doubled week over week.

The incident rate rose from 21 cases per 100,000 per week to 41 cases compared to the province's jump from 17 cases per 100,000 per week to 22.

Ontario announced on Wednesday it was pausing lifting any further restrictions because of increasing COVID-19 cases.

The infection rate more than tripled in Barrie in the past month, the health unit noted.

Dr. Gardner said the health unit was working on modifying its case and contact management processes "so that we can continue to reach new lab-confirmed cases as quickly as possible" to limit further transmission.

COVID-19 CASES WEDNESDAY

Dr. Gardner said the number of cases among children too young to be vaccinated continues to rise.

Of the 63 cases listed, 22 are children under 18 years of age.

Most residents who tested positive are in Barrie, while the remaining cases are in Springwater (5), Bradford (4), Penetanguishene (3), Oro-Medonte (3), Huntsville (2), Orillia (2), Wasaga Beach (2), New Tecumseth (2), Innisfil, Severn, and Clearview.

There are 349 active cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 20 people hospitalized with the virus.

SMDHU lists 17 active outbreaks, including nine schools.

Still, Dr. Gardner insisted the province wants to avoid another lockdown situation.

"That's not something that anyone wants. We've had clear signals from the province that they do not intend to go there," he said.

Instead, Dr. Gardner emphasized the need to practice preventative measures, including screening students before school daily.

"It is essential that individuals stay home when feeling ill, even if symptoms are mild and seek assessment and testing. As well, individuals who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they are able," he finished.