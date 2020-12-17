BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario's hospitals are calling for stricter lockdowns in regions hard-hit by COVID-19, which could potentially include Simcoe Muskoka.

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every region in the red zone of the COVID-19 framework.

The request comes one day after Ontario told hospitals to prepare for an influx of patients as COVID-19 cases surge across the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's (SMDHU) medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said earlier this week that the region's average daily growth in confirmed cases is 1.8 per cent. Gardner said that if the infection rate doesn't slow, the number of cases will double.

"We would have, by Jan. 16, 4,700 cases if we continue at the rate of growth that we have right now," he said.

Based on the SMDHU's projections, if infections continue along this path, there will be roughly 425 cases during the first week of January or about 60 cases per day.

Most cases reported by the health unit are in Barrie, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Essa. Muskoka has the lowest incident rate within the health unit's geographical border.

Dr. Samantha Hill, Ontario Medical Association president and CEO, said surveys conducted show "a lot of Ontarians aren't planning on abiding by the guidelines over the holidays."

The OHA said putting these high transmission regions into lockdown over the holidays is necessary to ensure hospitals do not face a surge in COVID patients in January.

However, Premier Doug Ford said he would not make a "snap decision" on the situation but that "everything is on the table."

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Ford said "there are a lot of things to consider" regarding shifting regions to lockdown measures.

Ford cited daycare availability, schools, and support for small businesses as some of those considerations.

Meanwhile, the health unit is urging the public to keep within their households during the holidays, avoid non-essential trips outside of the home, and avoid allowing visitors in their homes.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus the region's 58th virus-related death.