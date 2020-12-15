BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie North Collegiate Institute notified parents of a new COVID-19 case at the school on Monday evening.

One classroom is closed as a result. The classroom cohort affected is required to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor symptoms.

In Angus, Our Lady of Grace Catholic School also listed one new positive infection in the last 24 hours. The single case did not impact any classes.

The health unit previously declared an outbreak at the Angus elementary school. It ended on Nov. 23, just over 10 days later.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in local schools

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit lists six schools with active outbreaks. They include St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie, Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Portage View Public School in Barrie, Steele Street Public School in Barrie, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School.