BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 testing centres are busy right across the region, with health officials keeping a close eye on the daily case counts and the weather as winter approaches.

Dr. Harry O'Halloren, Georgian Bay Family Health Organization lead physician, is concerned that the number of positive tests will rise as the mercury drops.

"We know the number of people coming to town is going to increase as the ski season gets started, and we anticipate there will be more numbers, and there will be surges," O'Halloren said.

Wasaga Beach is opening its first assessment centre at the RecPlex to help with testing demands. The Collingwood clinic was averaging about 1,000 tests per week, leaving some patients waiting days for a test.

"Part of setting up the centre here is to deal with the capacity issues and make sure that we can see people within a day or so if they're symptomatic," O'Halloren said.

In Barrie, the testing centre on Sperling Drive averages about 300 tests per day. Since Saturday, it has tested close to 1,200 patients.

The Newmarket assessment centre was relocated to the Newmarket Seniors' Meeting Place to allow for indoor testing. Testing was previously being done in a medical tent at Southlake Hospital.

To find a COVID-19 testing clinic near you, click here.