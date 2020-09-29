BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including five in Barrie.

The majority of the cases are between 18 and 34, with the youngest being an Innisfil boy under the age of 17.

Currently, Simcoe Muskoka has 92 active cases with a total case count sitting at 884, with 11 people recovering from the virus over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting a dip in cases with 554 new infections, a day after health officials reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

Tuesday's announcement now brings the provincial total to 51,085 lab-confirmed cases, including 43,450 recoveries and 2,844 deaths.

Yesterday the province processed 38,375 tests.

With files from CTV News Toronto.