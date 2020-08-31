BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including three in Simcoe County and three in Muskoka.

The cases include a Barrie minor, a Barrie woman 18 and 34, and a Barrie man over 65.

In Muskoka, the cases include a Huntsville woman 18 to 34, a Georgian Bay man 18 to 34, and a Bracebridge man 45 to 64. They are the first lab-confirmed cases reported in the Muskoka area in weeks.

The health unit reports the Barrie minor contracted the virus through close contact. An institutional outbreak is listed as to how the Bracebridge man became infected. The four other cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the province reports 114 new cases and one new virus-related death.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 30 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says 18 health units are reporting no new cases today.

The province was able to complete 25,098 tests over the previous day.