COVID-19 booster shots open up to youth age 12 to 17 in Simcoe Muskoka

COVID-19 booster shot appointments are now available for select youth aged 12 to 17 across the province.

The bookings opened at 8 a.m. Friday.

Individuals must be 12 years old at the time of their booster appointment.

Booster shots can be booked if it's been at least six months (168 days) since their second dose.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system, the provincial vaccine contact centre, and pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the GO-VAXX bus will be heading to Innisfil on Sunday. The health unit says that first, second, third, booster and pediatric doses of Pfizer will be administered.

The clinic will be at the Innisfil Recreation Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.