COVID-19 booster bookings open to 18+ in Simcoe Muskoka with restrictions in effect

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 18 and older as the province tightens measures to cope with soaring infection rates.

Starting Monday morning, residents who received their second COVID-19 dose at least three months ago became eligible for the booster shot.

Appointments can be made at a community clinic online or by calling the Provincial Contact Booking Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Additionally, participating pharmacies, some primary care providers and walk-in community clinics offer the shot without an appointment.

Walk-in appointments are being accepted for the following age groups:

Those age 50 and older

Health-care workers

Indigenous individuals and non-indigenous household members

People who have received two doses of Astrazeneca or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

ONTARIO RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE

The province reintroduced tightened restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge in Ontario.

Starting Sun., Dec. 19, various indoor public settings were pulled back to 50 per cent capacity limits.

The capacity limits include the following:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs;

Personal care services;

Personal physical fitness trainers;

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies);

Shopping malls;

Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gyms);

Indoor recreational amenities;

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities;

Tour and guide services;

Photography studios and services;

Marinas and boating clubs;

Facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities;

Entertainment facilities such as concert venues, theatres and cinemas;

Racing venues;

Meeting and event spaces;

Studio audiences in commercial film and television production;

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions;

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and

Fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals.

However, these limits don't apply to a business or place being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service.

The province also cut the number of people from 25 to 10 at indoor social gatherings.