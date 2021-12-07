COVID-19 booster being offered at Simcoe Muskoka community clinics

COVID-19 booster shots are being offered at community clinics across Simcoe Muskoka for eligible residents.

Booster shots are available to residents who had their second dose at least six months prior to "extend their protection due to increased risk of exposure, severe disease and waning immunity."

Eligible individuals include long-term care and retirement home residents, First Nation elder lodge residents, and seniors living in congregate settings.

It also includes health-care workers, essential caregivers in congregate settings, anyone who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen, First Nation, Inuit, Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members, 16 years of age or older.

Additionally, anyone considered immunocompromised is encouraged to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Dec. 13, anyone aged 50 and older will also be eligible.

Third doses are also available at the RVH Sperling Drive clinic in Barrie, the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville.

Eligible residents can also book an appointment for their third dose at select pharmacies and with the GO-VAXX bus mobile clinics.

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka vaccination is available here.