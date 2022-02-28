COVID-19 Barrie clinic closed temporarily due to health measures protest

The health unit closed the RVH COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie Monday due to a planned, "organized protest against public health measures."

The protesters said they are pushing for further freedoms and an end to all COVID-19 mandates.

The group includes parents focused on masking mandates at Simcoe County schools and vaccine mandates for sports and activities for kids over 12.

Meanwhile, the province is expected to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, bringing Ontario the closest it's been to pre-pandemic days.

The latest round of health measures to be lifted include removing capacity limits on indoor public settings, such as restaurants, bars and arenas, including the Sadlon Arena.

The province will also remove the QR code requirement for businesses, except for industries such as long-term care and health care. However, businesses can independently choose to continue to request proof of vaccination from patrons.

Additionally, mask mandates remain in place.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said the Sperling Drive clinic would reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

All other health unit offices are open Monday during regular business hours.